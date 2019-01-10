Two planes involved in near miss while taxiing at Dublin Airport last year

Two planes waiting to take off at Dublin Airport last May almost clipped each other, a new report shows.

Two Aer Lingus flights were involved in near-misses while taxiing on May 19 last.

While taxing, one plane passed "in close proximity" to the front of another aircraft.

Two of the planes were operating on a different frequency, so they could not hear instructions to stop.

Neither aircraft was damaged, and nobody was injured.

The report was released by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU), which is part of the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport, and is responsible for the investigation of aircraft incidents and accidents.