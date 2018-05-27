Two people seriously injured in Kilkenny crash

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Kilkenny last night.

The incident involving a car and van happened in Julianstown, Ballyfoyle on the N78 at around 10.30pm.

Both drivers have been taken to Kilkenny Hospital with serious injuries.

One driver in his 30s is in a critical condition.

The road has since reopened after a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on 056 7775000.

- Digital Desk