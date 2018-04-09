Two people injured in pony and trap accident in Kerry
Two people who were travelling on a pony trap have been injured following an accident at one of Co Kerry's most popular visitor attractions.
The accident happened at the Gap of Dunloe at around 2pm today.
It's not known at this stage how many people were on the pony trap however it's believed there were no other vehicles involved.
Gardaí have closed the road near the scene of the accident.
- Digital Desk
