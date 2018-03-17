Two people held following major Dublin drugs seizure

Two people are being held at two separate garda stations following a major drugs seizure in the capital.

An operation targeting organised crime in the Dublin region uncovered €1.4 worth of cannabis and cocaine.

The drugs were found after a search of an apartment in Dublin 8.

A 48 year old man and 32 year old woman were arrested at the scene and are being questioned as part of the investigation.

More to follow.

