Two people held following major Dublin drugs seizure
17/03/2018 - 15:47:00Back to Ireland Home
Two people are being held at two separate garda stations following a major drugs seizure in the capital.
An operation targeting organised crime in the Dublin region uncovered €1.4 worth of cannabis and cocaine.
The drugs were found after a search of an apartment in Dublin 8.
A 48 year old man and 32 year old woman were arrested at the scene and are being questioned as part of the investigation.
More to follow.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here