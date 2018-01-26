Two people due in court following jewellery seizure worth €100,000 in Dublin

Two people are due in court this morning following the seizure of jewellery worth €100,000.

A man and a woman were arrested in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí made these arrests as part of Operation Thor, which targets travelling criminal gangs responsible for a spate of burglaries.

Officers say a number of high powered cars have been intercepted in recent weeks as part of the winter phase of the sting.

Yesterday, the two suspects were picked up on suspicion of handling jewellery worth around €100,000, stolen during burglaries.

A 23-year-old man with a Dublin address was picked up yesterday along with a 30-year-old woman with a UK address.

Both are due before the Criminal Courts Of Justice on Dublin's Parkgate Street this morning.

- Digital Desk