Two people charged in connection with drugs seizure in Dublin

Two people have been charged in connection with a massive drugs seizure in Dublin.

Heroin and cocaine thought to be worth more than €1m were seized in Finglas on Tuesday.

Officers also seized a semi-automatic shotgun, which they spotted being handed between two vehicles.

A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been charged and are due in court this morning.

