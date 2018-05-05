Two people arrested in connection with dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland

Two people have been arrested by the PSNI in connection with an investigation into violent dissident republican activity in Northern Ireland.

Searches were carried out in the North Belfast and Dunmurray areas by the Serious Crime Branch of the force.

A 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Northern Ireland, Dissident Republican

 

