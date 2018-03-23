Two pedestrians die after Galway crash

Two people have died after a road crash in County Galway.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Station Road at around 5.40pm yesterday evening.

Two female pedestrians, both in their 50s, were hit by a car which had collided with a second car.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

Local diversions are in place while investigators carry out an examination.

Gardai in Ballinasloe are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.