Two more men arrested in connection with Derry parade

Two more men have been arrested in connection with an illegal republican parade in Derry on Easter Monday.

The 29 and 64-year-old were arrested in the city yesterday and are expected to appear before the court on April 25.

It brings to 7 the number of people arrested in connection with the parade, where the crowd attacked police vehicles with bricks, bottles and petrol bombs.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Republicans mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising every year.

Youths attack Police vehicles as they try to prevent Members of Derry 1916 Easter Commemoration committee take part in an unregistered parade in the the Creggan area of Derry Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo

Chief Inspector Paul McCracken said: "Immediately after the parade and the attack on local police officers on Monday, we said that robust action would be taken against those who orchestrated the violence and those who participated.

"These searches and arrests are the first phase of that action and more will follow in the coming days.

"Those who seek to attack police and bring violence on to the streets can expect to be held accountable for their actions."

On Monday, six men appeared in court charged over a separate dissident republican parade in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on Saturday.