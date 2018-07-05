Two men targeted by drive-by shooting in Dublin

Two men have been targeted in a drive-by shooting in Dublin this afternoon.

The men reported that shots had been fired at them from a car while they were inside their van in the Earlsfort area of Lucan.

A car has since been found burnt out on the Nangor Road, Dublin 12.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 5.15pm today.

Gardaí say investigations are on-going.

- Digital Desk