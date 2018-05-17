Two men suffer serious injuries after stabbing at Luas stop

Two men have been stabbed at a Luas stop in Dublin this morning.

The attack happened at the Blackhorse Luas stop in Inchicore at around 6am.

The two men have been taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries, one man is believed to be in a critical condition.

A man has been arrested and is being held at Kilmainham Garda station under section 4 of the criminal Justice Act.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.