Two men questioned in connection with Dublin shooting released without charge

Two men arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Dublin on Friday have been released without charge.

At 11.30am on Friday morning, two men sitting in a parked vehicle at an industrial premises at Killeek Lane, St Margaret's, were approached by a lone gunman.

A number of shots were fired into the vehicle.

The gunman then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by another man.

The victims, both aged in their late 30s, received treatment at the scene before being transferred to Beamount and Connolly Memorial Hospitals.

At 12.30pm, two men in their early 30s were arrested and detained at garda stations in North Dublin City.

Investigations are continuing and Gardaí are appealing for assistance from members of the public who may have seen a Black Citroen C4 car, registration 151 D 34526 between 11.30am when it left the vicinity of Killeek Lane and 12.30pm when it was abandoned and set on fire at Greenwood Avenue, Coolock.

Gardaí later found the car burnt out in Coolock.