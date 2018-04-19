Two men questioned in Belfast murder probe

Two men are being questioned on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Belfast.

The body of a man was found in Orient Gardens, off the Cliftonville Road, on Wednesday evening.

He is understood to be a foreign national.

Sinn Fein Assembly member Gerry Kelly said a neighbour discovered his body at the cream-painted end terrace home.

On Wednesday, forensics experts in white boiler suits combed the scene for clues and police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

A pool of blood was observed on the street outside.