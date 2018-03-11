Two men prevent apparent car-jacking in Dublin

Two Dublin men have foiled what appears to be an attempted car-jacking in Clontarf.

A number of passers-by came to the assistance of a female driver this morning, when a man approached her and tried to force her from her car on the Alfie Byrne Road in Clontarf.

At least two people tackled the man and one forced him to the ground where they detained him, while the authorities were alerted.

Gardaí say they responded to reports of an attempted car-jack shortly after 10am.

A man in his thirties has since been arrested and is currently detained at Clontarf Garda Station - under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

No one was injured in the incident.

An investigation is on-going and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

- Digital Desk