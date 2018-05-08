Two men lucky to survive horror crash in Cork city

Two young men are lucky to be alive after an horrific single vehicle car crash in Cork city early this morning.

A VW Passat was travelling on the Douglas Rd around 2am when it collided with several poles and brought down power lines.

The car came to rest wrapped around a steel pole.

2 young men are being treated in CUH after an horrific crash on Douglas Rd #Cork c2am. Car struck several poles, brought down power lines, engine was flung from vehicle. Fire crews had to use cutting equipment to free the men. Locals described sound of crash like a rocket. pic.twitter.com/0z3QqoDhYh — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) May 8, 2018

The force of the impact was so great the engine was ripped from its mountings and flung from the vehicle.

Debris was strewn across a wide area.

Fire fighting crews had to use cutting equipment to free one of the two men from the mangled wreckage.

Both were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for what were described as minor injuries.

Emergency service personnel said it was a miracle that anyone survived given the damage to the vehicle.

Crews attend a road traffic collision overnight and used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the occupants.



Crumple zones help to absorb the force of the collision, ensuring the passenger compartment remained intact. Occupants brought to hospital by @AmbulanceNAS for treatment. pic.twitter.com/BzNN6iFenO — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) May 8, 2018

Locals described the sound of the impact as like a rocket.

Meanwhile, another man was taken to CUH with serious injuries after a single car accident at Templebryan north, Shannonvale, near Clonakilty at around at 3am.

Digital Desk