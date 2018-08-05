Two men injured following incident in Dundalk; Gardaí investigating

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Dundalk in which two men were injured.

The men - who are in their 20s - got into a row in a house on Nicolas Street earlier this evening.

It is believed that one of the men may have been stabbed.

Gardaí were alerted shortly after 7pm and both were discovered with minor injuries.

They have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment.

- Digital Desk