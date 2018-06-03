Two men in custody in Dublin over crime gang feud

Detectives investigating organised crime gangs in Dublin are continuing to question two men who are in custody.

The men, one in his late 20s, and the other in his early 30s, were arrested in the Dublin 3 area of the city on Saturday afternoon.

A loaded revolver was seized during the operation.

They are being questioned by specialist officers from the national drugs and organised crime bureau as well as other units.

It is believed the men were involved in an attempt to kill another man as part of the long-running feud between the Kinahan and Hutch crime gangs in the city.

The men are being held at separate garda stations in north Dublin.

