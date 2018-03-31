Two men in court tonight following €1.6m drug seizure in Carlow
31/03/2018 - 22:02:30
Two men are due in court shortly, after a €1.6m drugs seizure in Carlow.
The significant amount of cannabis herb was recovered during a search of a premises on Tullow Road on Friday.
€21,000 in cash was also seized.
It was part of ongoing investigations by gardai with the help of Europol, targeting serious and organised cross-jurisdictional criminal activity.
They will appear before a special sitting of Carlow District Court tonight.
