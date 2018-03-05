Two men found dead in separate incidents in Cork and Carlow

Gardaí in Cork and Carlow have launched separate investigations after two men were found dead.

Yesterday at around 10am a man in his 50s was found on the grounds of a school on the Blackroad Road in Cork.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

Gardaí say the matter is being treated at a sudden death.

While in Carlow a man in his 80s was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny by ambulance yesterday where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem will take place today.