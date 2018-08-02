Two men due in court over seizure of loaded gun in Limerick

Two men in their twenties are due before Tralee District Court this morning, charged in connection with a firearms seizure in Limerick.

A semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition was found inside the men's car in the Corbally area on Monday night.

The car had earlier rammed a number of garda vehicles as it tried to escape from detectives. Nobody was injured during the pursuit.

Both men, aged 25 and 29, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they were charged in connection with the incident last night.

Gardaí say the operation was part of ongoing investigations targetting crime gangs on the North and Southside of Limerick City.