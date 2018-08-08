Two men due in court over home burglary in Cork

Two men have been arrested in relation to a burglary at a house in Douglas, Co Cork.

Gardaí arrested the men, both in their late 20s, last night after receiving a report of suspicious activity at St Anthony’s Villas in Douglas West.

They were brought to Togher garda station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The pair have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Speaking at Anglesea Street garda station today, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Tony Davis said: "We were only able to make these arrests because of the community in Douglas West.

"A neighbour saw two men acting suspiciously in the area, picked up the phone and called gardaí. This is exactly what we want to see.

"In Blackpool recently, we had a similar call from a resident about two men in a car driving around the area. When gardaí searched the car they found the men in possession of items that could be used in the course of a burglary. They were both arrested and will be appearing before the courts at a later date.

"Reporting suspicious activity like these two members of the public did is vital in keeping our towns and villages a safer place to live."

"If you notice anything suspicious, please call us. The majority of our recent burglaries in Cork are happening because windows and doors are being left open. Please take simple precautions and stay safe," he said.

Digital Desk