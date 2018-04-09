Two men due in court following fight on train

Two men are due in court in Kildare this morning following a fight on a train on Saturday night.

The incident developed on the 5.45pm Westport to Dublin service, after it stopped at Tullamore.

At least one person was injured however, a Garda spokesperson says there was no stabbing despite reports that a knife had been spotted at the scene.

Four men in their twenties were arrested after Gardaí later boarded the train at Sallins.

Two of the men were charged with public order offences and released on bail, while another two remained in custody over the weekend and are due to appear at Naas District Court later this morning.

- Digital Desk