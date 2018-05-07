Two men due in court charged in connection with raid on pill-factory in Kildare

Two men are due in court in Dublin tomorrow, charged in connection with a €500,000 raid on a pill-factory in County Kildare.

The men, in their 30s and 40s will appear at Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

A third man has been released without charge, and a file is on it's way to the DPP.

An operation was carried out on Sunday by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force, who discovered the illicit pill making factory.

Equipment including blenders and an industrial pill making machine along with suspected controlled drugs in powder and pill form with a provisional estimated street value of €500,000 has been seized.

Gardaí stated that the process of making tablets had commenced when they forced entry into the premises.

- Digital Desk