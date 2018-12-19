Two men due in court after 'viable' device found in van in Co. Meath

Two men are due in court after Gardaí found a suspected explosive device in a van in Co. Meath late on Monday night.

They have been charged following the discovery at about 12.05am on Monday after Gardaí stopped a van at Brewshill, Navan, Co. Meath.

Following a search of the van they found a suspected explosive device and the two men in the van, a man in his 50s and a man in his late 20s, were arrested.

They were detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

An Army Bomb Disposal team was called and a controlled explosion was carried out on the device which they described as "viable".

The two men are due to appear at Meath District Court this morning charged in relation to the incident.