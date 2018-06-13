Two men due in court after armed robbery of Post Office in Sligo

Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a Post Office in Co Sligo yesterday.

A 2.25pm, gardaí received a report of two men armed with knives carrying out a robbery in the Post Office in Maugheraboy.

Garda units chased two men on foot and arrested both. No one was injured in the incident and all cash stolen in the raid was recovered.

The men, aged in their late teens, were detained at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have been charged and are expected to appear at Manorhamilton District Court at 10.30am this morning.

-DigitalDesk