Two men charged in North following attempted murder in Longford on Tuesday

Two men with addresses in England have been charged at a court in the north with attempted murder in Longford earlier this week.

A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an alleged incident which occurred on Main street Ballymahon on Tuesday morning.

At Newry Magistrates Court this morning, 30-year-old Thomas Stokes, with an address of New Acres, 9 Mile Ride, Wokingham appeared in court charged with attempted murder of a man called 'Michael Stokes' on the 30th of January.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - a bill hook- in a public place on the M1 motorway in Portadown in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody to Maghaberry Prison to appear again at Craigavon Courthouse on February 23rd at 9.45.

A second man, named as 37-year-old Owen Stokes, also with an address of New Acres 9 Mile Ride Wokingham also appeared in court this morning charged with the attempted murder of Michael Stokes.

- Digital Desk