Two men charged in connection with theft incidents in Cork city

Gardaí have charged two men in relation to two separate theft incidents at Grand Parade in Cork city.

The first incident took place at 10pm on July 23 when a man attempted to take handbags from two women who were walking on Grand Parade. The man was unsuccessful and ran off in the direction of South Mall.

Following a search of the area gardaí arrested a man in his 20s. He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The second incident occurred on July 24 at 5am when a man attempted to take a handbag from a woman walking on Grand Parade. The man was unsuccessful and ran from the scene.

Following a search of the surrounding area gardaí arrested a man in his 20s. He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Community Policing Sgt Stewart Philpott said

"I would like to remind people to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings no matter what time of day it is," said Community Policing Sgt Stewart Philpott.

"Keep your belongings safely on your person and out of view. Be sure to take note of your phones unique 15 digit IMEI number and contact Gardaí as soon as you can if you have had anything stolen.

Because the victims in these two incidents contacted gardaí immediately, it has allowed us to arrest two suspects who are due before the courts this morning.

Sgt Philpott added: "The Garda ‘Streetwise’ campaign has lots of personal safety advice and can be viewed on the Garda website or by calling into any Garda station and discussing it with ourselves."

