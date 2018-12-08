Two men charged in connection with Dublin drug seizure

Two men have appeared in court in connection with a drug seizure in Dublin.

39-year-old Sugeidus Huve and 47-year-old Bernardos Josef Scherrenberg, both Dutch nationals, appeared in court this afternoon.

The pair were charged with possession of cocaine at Liffey Valley in west Dublin on Thursday evening.

Both were remanded in custody.

They are due to appear in court again on Wednesday, December 12.

