Two men charged in connection with assault on Laois player Daniel O'Reilly

Gardaí have charged two men in connection with a serious assault on a Laois GAA player in Carlow town.

The attack, which injured Daniel O'Reilly, involved a number of people and happened in the Potato Market area in the early hours of Monday morning.

The two men in their 20s were arrested yesterday and are being held at Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda stations.

They are due to appear before Carlow District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

- Digital Desk