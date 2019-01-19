Two men arrested in investigation into Derry armed robbery

Two men have been arrested in the North in connection with an armed robbery in Derry.

It's after the driver of a red Volkswagen Caddy van was robbed at gunpoint on Meadowbank Avenue on Tuesday.

Both men, aged 49 and 41, were detained by detectives from the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit.

The arrests were made after searches in the Creggan and Strand Road areas of the city this morning.