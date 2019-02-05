Two men arrested in connection with Wexford post office armed robbery

Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a post office in Bridgetown, Co. Wexford, have arrested two men.

At 10.30am yesterday, two men entered the post office, one armed with a knife and the other with an iron bar, dressed in high viz clothing and motorcycle helmets.

They demanded cash and threatened staff before leaving the premises with an undisclosed amount of money.

They then left the scene in a black car.

Later that afternoon, gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 20s, in relation to this incident.

They are both currently detained in Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.