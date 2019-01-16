Two men arrested in connection with the death of Oliver Murray released without charge

Two men arrested in relation to the investigation into the death of a 59-year-old man in a fire in Co Cavan in August last year, have been released without charge.

Oliver Murray died in the fire at his home in Derrylurgan, Ballyjamesduff on August 2.

The two men aged 37 and 51 were arrested Tuesday morning and have since been released from Bailieborough Garda Station.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.