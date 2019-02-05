Two men arrested in connection with overnight burglaries in two counties

Two men have been arrested following a number of overnight burglaries at business premises in Co Wicklow and Co Wexford.

Shortly after 2am, a number of men forced entry into a filling station in Gorey Town. Cigarettes along with an undisclosed sum of cash were taken.

The cigarettes recovered by gardaí

A short time later convenience stores in the villages of Redcross and Rathnew were burgled along with a phone shop in Wicklow Town.

Sums of cash along with cigarettes and mobile phones were taken during the raids.

During a follow-up operation as part of Operation Thor, a car was intercepted in the Bawnogue area of west Dublin.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene following a foot chase. Both men are currently detained at Wicklow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The car involved in the incident has been removed for forensic examination. A large quantity of cigarettes along with phones, sim cards and other property were recovered from the car by investigating Gardaí.

The investigation is ongoing.