Two men arrested in connection with Athy murder

Update 11.10am: Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 34-year-old David Boland have arrested two men.

A man in his mid-20s was arrested this morning.

He is currently detained at Naas Garda Station.

Another man in his late 20s is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing in particular to motorists and drivers of white delivery vans who were in the vicinity of Duke St at approximately 5.30am on the morning of the 1 November to contact Athy Garda Station on 059-8634210, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

A partially burnt out car on Woodstock Street in Athy, Co Kildare that is linked to a fatal stabbing in the town. Pic: Collins

Earlier: Man arrested as part of investigation into Athy murder

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of David Boland in Co Kildare.

The 34-year-old Nurney businessman was stabbed in an incident on Duke Street in Athy at 5.30am yesterday morning.

He later died at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding his death detained a "young man" from the Carlow area yesterday.

He is being questioned at Kildare Town Garda Station.

Gardaí at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Duke Street in Athy, Co Kildare. Pic: Laura Hutton/Collins Photo Agency

Earlier: Gardaí looking to speak to men seen running from Athy murder scene

Investigations are continuing into the murder of David Boland in Athy, Co. Kildare.

The 34-year-old from Nurney was stabbed to death during a row in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists who may have dash cam footage from the scene to come forward.

David Boland. Photo via Facebook

David Boland suffered multiple stab wounds following the altercation on Duke Street at around 5.30am.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries a number of hours later.

Mayor of Athy Martin Miley says he knew the victim: "I know the deceased, I know the family from the wider community in Athy.

"Extreme tragedy for the family themselves and for the community here and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this point.

"A terrible, terrible tragedy."

A murder inquiry into the stabbing has been launched and Gardaí say they are following a number of lines of inquiry.

They are looking to speak to a group of young men seen running from the area around the time of the incident.

The victims car was also taken from the scene and burnt out nearby.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Athy Garda Station.

Digital Desk