Two men arrested in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder in Cork

Two men have been arrested in Cork in connection with the murder of a man in the city almost two years ago.

Aidan O’Driscoll was shot at Great William O’Brien Street in Blackpool, Cork city on December 7, 2016.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital but was pronounced dead soon after the shooting.

Two men, aged 24 and 32, are due to appear before The Special Criminal Court in Dublin this morning charged in connection with his murder.

Both were arrested this morning in the Cork area.