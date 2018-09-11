Two men arrested following Dublin firearm seizure

Two men have been arrested in Dublin after a firearm and ammunition were seized.

A premises was searched on the Old Naas Road in Bluebell this morning.

Two men in their fifties were arrested at the scene.

One of them is being questioned in relation to membership of an unlawful organisation.

Both are being questioned at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Digital Desk