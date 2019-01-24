Two men arrested after heroin worth €10,000 seized in Tralee
24/01/2019 - 20:11:15Back to Drug Arrest Ireland Home
Two men were arrested this afternoon after gardai seized approximately €10,000 worth of heroin following a surveillance operation in Tralee.
As part of the ongoing investigation into sale and supply of heroin in Tralee town, officers from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit set up a surveillance operation at Ballyseedy Woods, Tralee.
Shortly after 1.30pm they arrested the two men in their 20s and 30s and seized 370 individual wraps of heroin.
A garda spokesman said the drugs will now be sent for analysis.
Both men were brought to Tralee Garda Station where they are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Join the conversation - comment here