Two men arrested after handgun seized in Clondalkin

Two men have been arrested after a firearm was seized in Dublin today.

Gardaí seized a handgun and arrested the pair after a house in the Woodavens area of Clondalkin was searched this afternoon

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are currently detained at garda stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Today's search was part of an intelligence-led operation by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

