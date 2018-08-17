Two men arrested after Gardaí seize €50k worth of cocaine in Laois

Two men have been arrested after a drugs seizure in Laois.

It is after a vehicle was stopped and searched near Abbeyleix at around 8.20pm last night.

Cocaine, worth €50,000, was seized during the operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division.

One man his 30s and another in his 40s were arrested at the scene, and are currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station.