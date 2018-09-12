Two men arrested after firearm seizure in Dublin released without charge

Two men arrested yesterday after the discovery of a firearm and ammunition at a premises in Bluebell in Dublin have been released without charge.

The men, in their mid and late 50s, were arrested by Gardaí on the Old Naas Road as part of an ongoing investigation by the security and intelligence section.

Both were held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.