Two men armed with hammer raid empty cash-in-transit van

There has been a raid on a cash-in-transit van in Dublin this evening.

Shortly after 5pm two men armed with a hammer approached and threatened a security guard outside a bank at Carrickmines Retail Park.

They made off with a cash box in a waiting red Toyota Corolla car. The car was found burnt out a short distance away.

Fire is dying out. Garda helicopter overhead pic.twitter.com/KipEyjFaSa — Jess Kelly 👩🏻‍💻 (@jesskellynt) May 25, 2018

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

No one was injured during the incident.

It is understood the cash box was empty.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01- 6665600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk