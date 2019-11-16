Two men and woman arrested in Kevin Lunney investigation released

The three people arrested by gardaí in connection with the abduction of Kevin Lunney last month have been released from Garda custody.

The father-of-six was abducted near his home on September 17 before being brought to a horse-box in Co Cavan where he was beaten and tortured and then dumped half-naked on an isolated road.

Two men and one woman were arrested last Thursday.

All three were released without charge in the early hours of this morning.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.