Two men and teenage boy held following Nenagh burglary; Two high powered cars seized

Back to Gardai Ireland Home

Two men and a teenage boy from Dublin are still being held this morning after a burglary in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Two high powered cars were seized after an intelligence-led investigation under Operation Thor.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Emergency Response Unit recovered the stolen vehicles.

The three aged 22, 21 and 15 were arrested in the Limerick area.

They are being questioned at Nenagh and Roscrea Garda Stations.


- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Gardaí, Tipperary, Dublin, Operation Thor, Nenagh, Roscrea

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland