Two men airlifted to hospital with serious burn injuries following Clare house fire

Update 8.40pm: Two men have been seriously injured after sustaining burn injuries at a house in Co Clare, writes David Raleigh.

The two casualties, aged in their 80s and 40s, were airlifted to Cork University Hospital from a house, at Meelick Co Clare, situated near the Limerick border, by the Air Corps Rescue Helicopter 112 and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 115.

Two people were seriously injured in a fire at a bungalow in Meelick, Co. Clare about 12 kms outside Limerick city this Friday evening. Both were taken in separate helicopters to hospital. Photograph Liam Burke Press 22

According to sources the older man sustained extensive burn injuries to his body after coming into contact with a fire at the house.

It is believed the younger man sustained burn injuries whilst trying to assist the older man.

Munster Fire Control received a 999 call of a report of a “house fire” at Meelick at 5.44pm.

Four units of the Limerick City and County Fire Service attended the scene, along with Gardai and paramedics from Limerick city.

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the incident.

Cork University Hospital.

Earlier: Two men have been seriously injured in a house fire in Co Clare.

The two men, said to be aged in their 80s and 40s, are being treated by paramedics near their home in Meelick near the Limerick border.

The Air Corp Res is Helicopter 112 and the Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 115 have been deployed to the scene.

Four units of Limerick City and County Fire Service are attending the fire and local Gardaí are at the scene.