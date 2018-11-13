Two men, 20s, die in Mayo crash

Two men in their 20s have died following a crash in Co Mayo.

Gardaí in Ballina are investigating the crash that occurred on the Killala Rd (R314) on the outskirts of Ballina at approximately 11.15pm last night.

A man in his late 20s was fatally injured when the car he was travelling in collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in their 20s who were also in the car were taken to Mayo General Hospital with serious injuries. One was pronounced dead later.

There were three occupants in the vehicle, two have been pronounced dead and one remains a serious condition in hospital.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk