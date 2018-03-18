Two lucky Lotto prize winners in Cork

St Patrick was smiling down on Cork yesterday as two Lotto players won almost half a million euro between them.

The first player from Bandon scooped €250,000 on Lotto Plus 2 while the second, from Midleton, won almost €220,000 after matching five numbers on the Lotto Jackpot draw.

The tickets were bought in Bandon Books Plus in the Riverview Shopping Centre and in Supervalu in Townspark, Midleton.

A delighted owner of Bandon Books Plus, Ross Twoomey, said: “We are absolutely thrilled at this news. There was a great buzz around yesterday for St. Patrick’s Day and the big rugby match so this has capped what has been a great weekend.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Grines manager of Supervalu in Midleton said: “This is great news to wake up to! We are a large local shop right in the middle of the town and we know a lot of our customers so we are hoping it is someone from around."

Last night’s Lotto Jackpot of almost €4.7 million was not won. The numbers drawn were: 4,10,13, 22,25,31 and bonus number 30.

