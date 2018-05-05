Two Irish laboratories join US lab to process CervicalCheck tests

The HSE Serious Incident Management Team has confirmed that CervicalCheck tests are now being processed in three laboratories, one in the US and two in Ireland.

All three of the laboratories have ISO accreditation.

It comes as new figures show that they have now contacted 198 women of the 209 affected by the current controversy.

This is the second of the now daily updates from the team appointed to manage the audit of CervicalCheck results.

It says the team has now contacted 198 of the 209 women where audit results show their test could have provided a different result.

This includes an additional woman who requires a follow-up.

The HSE is currently working with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland and the Department of Health to identify any other women who may have had cervical cancer during the critical time-frame and who may also have had a CervicalCheck test.

As of this evening, a total of 10,731 women have contacted the emergency helpline set up in the wake of these revelations, and thousands of women have expressed an interest in acquiring free re-tests, which will be arranged in the weeks ahead.