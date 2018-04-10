Two in custody following Dublin hit-and-run at Garda checkpoint

A man and woman are in custody this morning after a garda was injured in a crash in Dublin city centre.

It is after a silver Volvo XC90 jeep was involved in a number of incidents around the Macken Street/ Grand Canal Street area.

It dragged the officer after it failed to stop at a checkpoint just before 11am yesterday morning and later crashed on Waterloo Road.

Gardaí are appealing for people who were on Macken Street, who saw what happened and who tended to the injured garda to come forward.

They are also urging anyone with phone, dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact them.