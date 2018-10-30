Two gardaí hospitalised after their squad car 'flips over' in Dublin

Two members of the gardaí were taken to hospital after a crash in Dublin yesterday.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 5pm on Pigeon House Road in Ringsend.

It was reported that their squad car flipped over as they were responding to a call over young people gathering bonfire fuel.

Both the man and woman were taken to St. Vincent's Hospital with minor injuries.

The gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

Elsewhere, gardaí were yesterday hunting for a driver who mounted a car onto a footpath and struck three people in an early morning incident in Co Louth.

The three victims suffered various non-life threatening injuries in the hit-and-run which happened on Market St in Ardee at around 1.15am on Sunday.

Investigating gardaí have appealed to people who witness the incident or the occupants fleeing the car to come forward.

