Two firemen hospitalised with 'shockwave' injuries following explosion during Cork factory fire

Two firemen have been injured in an explosion while fighting a large fire in Cork this morning.

The fire broke out at Palfab sawmill, a factory part of the GP Wood Company, outside Lissarda at around 4.30am.

They suffered 'shockwave' injuries and are currently being monitored at Cork University Hospital for a range of possible post-blast complications.

Cork City Fire Brigade has two units assisting the fire while Cork County Fire has units from Macroom, Dunmanway, Ballincollig and Bandon in attendance.

Medics and paramedics are also on the scene.

The fire is now under control.

