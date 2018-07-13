Two firemen hospitalised with 'shockwave' injuries following explosion during Cork factory fire

Two firemen have been injured in an explosion while fighting a large fire in Cork this morning.

The fire broke out at Palfab sawmill, a factory part of the GP Wood Company, outside Lissarda at around 4.30am.

They suffered 'shockwave' injuries and are currently being monitored at Cork University Hospital for a range of possible post-blast complications.

UPDATE: Am told the firefighters injured in a blast while tackling a blaze at sawmill in #Lissarda earlier suffered ‘shockwave’ injuries, and are being monitored in CUH for a range of possible post-blast complications. Ringing in their ears now, but they should be fine #Cork — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 13, 2018

Cork City Fire Brigade has two units assisting the fire while Cork County Fire has units from Macroom, Dunmanway, Ballincollig and Bandon in attendance.

Medics and paramedics are also on the scene.

The fire is now under control.

UPDATE: we have 2 units assisting at the fire in #Lissarda, while @corkcountyfire have 7 units in attendance pic.twitter.com/nsZe7JweMJ — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 13, 2018

We are currently in attendance at a large commercial #fire in Lissarda, west of Cork City, in support of our colleagues in @corkcountyfire #Lissarda #teamwork pic.twitter.com/PdSrww4WJE — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 13, 2018

- Digital Desk